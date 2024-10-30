Ambitious carbon reduction plans gather pace as solar PV panel installed at Pickering Park

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for managing the environment Cllr Greg White, centre, with Align Property Partners electrical engineer Alistair McLelland the council’s senior project delivery manager Christopher Davies at Westgate Carr Road industrial estate in Pickering.

Ambitious plans to reduce environmental impact while boosting both business and leisure opportunities are gathering pace across North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Council is itself aiming to achieve net carbon neutrality by 2030, while working alongside York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority and the Government to enable companies and organisations to become more environmentally aware.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for managing the environment, Cllr Greg White said: “We have been ambitious in our pursuit of becoming carbon neutral and are taking a leading role in encouraging others to follow suit.

“While we recognise that adopting new and innovative measures takes time and money to implement, we are confident people will see the long-term benefits of doing so.”

The council is currently installing solar PV panels and battery storage units at a total of 21 business units at Pickering Park and Westgate Carr Road industrial estate in Pickering, as well as at the nearby Sheriff Hutton industrial estate.

The venture has been made possible thanks to a grant of more than £230,000 from York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Net Zero Fund.

The fund, allocated by the UK Government following devolution, is currently enabling decarbonisation projects throughout the region as York and North Yorkshire aims to achieve net-zero by 2034.

Alongside carbon reduction, the scheme aims to create a pipeline of net zero projects that will drive economic growth, create jobs, reduce energy costs for businesses and realise further investment for the region.

A further £124,000 of council funds have been allocated to the Pickering and Sheriff Hutton projects.

Solar PV, or photovoltaic, panels convert sunlight into electricity. Battery storage will be added to maximise the benefits of the solar PV panels.

Working in conjunction with North Yorkshire Council's multi-disciplinary building design consultancy, Align Property Partners, the energy efficient technologies were installed at the locations after officers identified a gap in the local market.

There are currently no business units in Ryedale with green energy generation, so the introduction of solar PV and battery storage will not only boost local energy security but offer competitive and sustainable business space to support local economic growth.

The units at Pickering Park are currently being advertised for rent and would be suitable for a wide range of businesses.

Cllr White added: “The projects that have benefited from this approach recently are just a snapshot of the work being undertaken across North Yorkshire to improve everyone’s quality of life, while at the same time enabling those who invest in business and leisure facilities to continue to grow and prosper.”

York and North Yorkshire Mayor, David Skaith, said: “These are exactly the kinds of benefits our Net Zero Fund is intended to bring, so this is really good to see.

“In the case of Pickering Park, the technology enhances the already energy efficient units and cuts bills further for local businesses, but also serves as an example to other industrial premises looking for more sustainable sources of energy.”

Businesses interested in renting the industrial premises at Pickering Park should contact the agents on 01609 797330 to arrange a viewing.

Find out more about North Yorkshire Council’s climate change strategy by visiting the website at https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/environment-and-neighbourhoods/climate-change.