‘An ambassador for the town’: John Ritchie elected as Scarborough's new ceremonial mayor

Cllr John Ritchie has been appointed as the charter mayor of Scarborough and Cllr Janet Jefferson has been appointed as the town’s deputy charter mayor.

The inauguration ceremony of the trustees was held on Wednesday April 19 and was attended by local dignitaries, council officers, and the three other trustees who represent currently unparished areas of the borough: Cllrs Eric Broadbent, Rich Maw, and Liz Colling.

The charter trustees will be responsible for the town’s civic duties and will have responsibility for ensuring the continuation of the civic and ceremonial traditions of the area until Scarborough Town Council is created.

Cllr John Ritchie and Janet Jefferson after the ceremony.

In his inaugural address as charter mayor, Cllr Ritchie, who represents the Woodlands ward on North Yorkshire Council, spoke about his love for Scarborough, his family’s long history with the area, and his desire to act as “an ambassador for the town”.

“I’ve learned to recognise the importance of our cultural heritage, traditions, and customs and how they have helped shape the story of Scarborough,” said Cllr Ritchie.

He added: “As our town moves forward, I also recognise the need to continue to eject our wonderful holiday resort regionally, nationally, and globally.”

Speaking to The Scarborough News after the meeting, he said he was “really pleased and truly honoured to have been chosen as the town’s first charter trustee mayor”.

New charter mayor Cllr John Ritchie alongside other Scarborough-area councillors.

The newly elected charter mayor said his goal was to “support as many community groups and organisations as possible”.

The meeting also saw the approval of the charter trustees’ annual budget of £20,980 which includes funding for hosting events, transport, and technical support.

A large portion of the budget – £17,540 – is to be allocated to council officer support for the trustees, covering areas such as democratic services, finance, and communications.

While the civic collection, including the civic regalia, will be the responsibility of the charter trustees, they will “not have powers to deliver any services”.

The currently unparished parts of Scarborough, for which a town council is planned, are Castle, Falsgrave and Stepney, Northstead, Weaponness and Ramshill, and Woodlands.

As part of plans for the creation of a Scarborough Town Council which would replace the role of the charter trustees, a second public consultation is currently ongoing and it has been proposed that the first election to the town council would be held in May 2024.