Approval for Whitby's former HSBC to become restaurant and holiday lets

By Anttoni James Numminen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 7th Oct 2025, 13:42 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2025, 13:44 BST
Plans to convert Whitby’s former HSBC bank into a restaurant and holiday lets have been given the go-ahead by North Yorkshire Council.

Local businessman and Whitby lifeboat crew member Ali Hussain’s plan to convert the historic building into a bar and restaurant, which will include two holiday let flats on the upper floors of 4 – 5 Baxtergate, was approved after the design was altered to improve the design of the project.

​The scheme was supported by Whitby Town Council and received dozens of letters in support from residents.

​The renovation will include a floating mezzanine floor constructed within the former banking hall, which has a vaulted ceiling with ornate plaster mouldings.

Ali Hussain, owner of the HSBC Bank building in Whitby, who has had approval to turn it into a restaurant and bar. picture: Paul Armstrongplaceholder image
Ali Hussain, owner of the HSBC Bank building in Whitby, who has had approval to turn it into a restaurant and bar. picture: Paul Armstrong

​The bank’s former strong room is set to become a holding kitchen and cellar.

​According to Historic England, the Grade-II Listed building was constructed in 1891 for the York City and County Bank.

Most recently, until 2023, it was a branch of the HSBC bank.

​Amendments to the original plan include the removal of a proposed terrace at the rear of the site after concerns were raised by the authority’s conservation officer.

Former HSBC site, Baxtergate, Whitby. photo: Google Mapsplaceholder image
Former HSBC site, Baxtergate, Whitby. photo: Google Maps

​Planners noted that there will be a series of external alterations to the listed building, “notably, to the rear of the site, a flat-roof extension will be replaced by a steel staircase providing access to the first-floor of the building, and to the self-contained flats”.

​Officers said that the contemporary additions to the building will be located within a tight, enclosed area of the building to the rear that is not readily visible, and “therefore, it is considered that these alterations would preserve the interest of the listed building”.

​North Yorkshire Council concluded: “On the whole, the harm caused by such works to the listed building would be outweighed by the public benefits of bringing a vacant building back into public use as a bar, restaurant, and holiday flats”.

​The development was approved, subject to conditions, on Friday, October 3.

