North Yorkshire Council launched their Climate Change Strategy in 2023 and identify the generation and storage of low carbon energy such as solar power as an alternative to fossil fuels.

The approval of a solar farm and energy storage system in North Yorkshire signals a boost for green energy across Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Renewable Connections, one of the leading renewable energy developers in the UK has received consent for the Carr House Solar Farm and Battery Energy Storage System in East Heslerton, Yorkshire. Once operational, the project will supply enough power for up to 7,400 homes in the first year of generation and provide valuable support to the existing grid network. The project will comprise a 23.5MW solar array alongside a 19MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

North Yorkshire Council consented the project under delegated powers on June 6, 2025. Renewable Connections submitted the application to the Council early 2024 after carrying out consultation with community and statutory stakeholders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Hughes, Chief Executive Officer at Renewable Connections said: “North Yorkshire Council puts renewable energy at the heart of their approach to tackling the climate emergency they announced in 2022. We’re delighted they have chosen to consent Carr House Solar Farm and battery energy storage project, which will make a meaningful contribution to the area’s energy needs and efforts to tackle climate change.”

Carr House Solar Farm will be located to the north of East Heslerton and Sherburn. The site covers an area of approximately 88.8 hectares located directly south of the River Derwent. The development will see numerous improvements to biodiversity net gain across a number of habitats. Overall, the site development a biodiversity net gain increase of 16% in habitat units, 55% in hedgerow units and 7% in watercourse units.

North Yorkshire Council launched their Climate Change Strategy in 2023 and identify the generation and storage of low carbon energy such as solar power as an alternative to fossil fuels.

Visit www.carrhousesolarfarm.co.uk to find out more about Carr House Solar Farm.