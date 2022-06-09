North Ings Bed and Breakfast, on Station Road, has applied for a new premises licence to serve alcohol between noon and 10pm, seven days a week.

If approved, the licence will allow the new North Ings Tapas and Tea Room to serve alcohol on and off the premises as well as extend its opening hours from 8am to 11pm, seven days a week.

Currently, the establishment’s website asks visitors to bring their own alcoholic beverages if they wish: “We don't currently have an alcohol licence, so please visit Baytown Stores, a few doors down to buy your alcohol and bring it with you”.

North Ings Bed and Breakfast, Robin Hood's Bay. picture: Google images

The application does not seek to provide live or recorded music on the premises.

Neither North Yorkshire Police nor Fire Department raised any objections to approving the licence.

However, concerns were raised by residents worried about possible noise, nuisance, and public safety implications were the application to be approved.

Numerous objections cited concerns about the absence of a footpath to and from the premises where alcohol would be sold, meaning “customers will walk straight onto the main road when leaving”, according to one member of the public.

The council’s consultation also saw several objections raised regarding concerns about late-night noise and disturbances.

One objection states: “The premises are adjacent to our house and our neighbour’s house.

"There is a large seating area immediately outside the building at the rear of the property containing several tables and associated seating.

“Noise is an obvious issue and will spoil our enjoyment of our garden.”

Scarborough Council’s Licensing Sub-Committee will meet on Thursday June 16 to decide on the outcome of the licence application.