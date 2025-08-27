Benidorm-themed Whitby bar will not have licence revoked after residents’ calls for a review

A Benidorm-themed bar in Whitby will be allowed to keep its licence despite residents’ complaints about late-night noise and disturbance.

​Metunes Bar, in Argyle Road, will not have its premises licence revoked or altered, North Yorkshire Council’s licensing sub-committee has ruled.

​A licence review was launched following complaints from more than 20 residents and visitors, who had complained that karaoke, disco, and cabaret events were causing “significant disturbance, with noise levels affecting not only residents of the Metropole building but those across Argyle Road”.

​However, the committee’s decision means that the Benidorm-themed bar can continue to serve alcohol until 2am and to stay open until 2.30am daily.

​A spokesperson for the bar said: “We would like to thank all the locals that supported us during these terrible, uncertain times – without you, we would not have been able to successfully defend our licence, which has been untouched or unchanged by the licensing committee at Scarborough Town Hall.

​“Thank you again for your continued support from the wider local community that defended us,” they added.

​Coun Tim Grogan, a former police detective and chair of the licensing sub-committee, said the establishment had presented its case “very well” at a meeting held last week.

​The licence review had been initiated by Nicholas Howell, of Metropole Towers, and was supported by 18 other people.

​Mr Howell told the council: “The bar area has old single-glazed windows, a glass conservatory, and lacks soundproofing.

​“Doors are frequently left open, and patrons often gather outside, further amplifying noise and disruption to residents.”

​However, at the licensing review hearing, the bar’s representatives denied that doors were often left open.

​In a statement read out at the meeting, they said: “This area is anything but quiet or residential.

​“The West Cliff is one of the main tourist and holiday areas in Whitby.

"It is a busy, bustling, and noisy place both during the day and evening.”

​Justin Bray, Metunes’ licensee, said he was relieved at the committee’s decision and that the bar would be rebranded in the near future.

