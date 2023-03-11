The meeting, on March 20, will grant the Freedom of the Borough to Beth Mead and Zoe Aldcroft, both of whom were born in the borough.

Mead, from Hinderwell, near Whitby, is an England and Arsenal footballer who was the golden boot winner and player of the tournament as England pulled off a sensational win over Germany in the final of Euro 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldcroft, from Scarborough, represents the England women’s national rugby union team, as well as Gloucester-Hartpury Women, and was named World Rugby Women’s 15s player of the year in 2021.

Beth Mead of England was presented with the top goalscorer and player of the tournament awards at UEFA Women's Euro 2022, which the Lionesses won after beating Germany in the final at Wembley (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

An agenda prepared for the upcoming meeting proposes that the council admit both Mead and Aldcroft “to be an Honorary Freeman of the Borough of Scarborough as a token of the high esteem in which she is held by the townspeople of the Borough and in recognition of her eminent services to the community”.

The special council meeting will also see 12 councillors named Honorary Aldermen and Honorary Alderwomen, a title that can be granted to members who have served on the council for a minimum of sixteen years

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 12 councillors nominated for the award are councillors Derek Bastiman, Eric Broadbent, Bill Chatt, Mike Cockerill, Sam Cross, David Jeffels, Janet Jefferson, Helen Mallory, Jane Mortimer, Tony Randerson, and Andrew Backhouse.

The late Mrs Hazel Lynskey, former Mayor of Scarborough who passed away last year, is also nominated for the award.

Zoe Aldcroft interacts with fans after a Women's Six Nations match between England and Wales at Twickenham Stoop (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images for Harlequins FC)

However, councillors who continue to serve on the successor authority, the new North Yorkshire Council which takes over on April 1, will have the use of their titles suspended until they step down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A special Lifetime of Service award is also proposed to be granted to Honorary Alderman Godfrey Allanson and Cllr David Jeffels.

Mead was first nominated for the Freedom of the Borough award in August 2022 after the England women’s team won the UEFA 2022 Women’s Euros and since then some Scarborough councillors have continued to call for the award to be granted to her.

Cllr Derek Bastiman, leader of the Conservative group on Scarborough Council, welcomed the decision, telling the Local Democracy Reporting Service that Mead and Aldcroft “exemplify qualities of perseverance, resilience and hard work that are a model to young people growing up on the Yorkshire Coast”.

Cllr Bastiman said: “Success isn’t measured by mere length of service but by the effort you put into achieving your goals and setting an example for those around you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad