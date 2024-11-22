Big Community Switch to help North Yorkshire residents save on energy bills

UK country manager at iChoosr, George Frost

Residents across North Yorkshire are being given the opportunity this month to take part in a nationwide scheme to ensure they are getting the best value for their energy bills.

The nationwide Big Community Switch is being supported by North Yorkshire Council and aims to see if householders can save money on their energy bills by securing competitive tariffs with trusted energy suppliers.

It empowers residents by providing guidance and support to simplify the energy-switching process.

Under the scheme, residents can benefit from the cheapest energy tariff on the market at rates well below the Ofgem Price Cap.

It also ensures suppliers offer 100 per cent renewable electricity supporting the council’s commitment to sustainability.

The project ensures that households have access to competitive deals through a hassle-free process.

Suppliers compete for the opportunity to offer households the lowest energy tariff, and there is no need to compare different tariffs as everyone registered receives a personal offer.

Since 2012, the Big Community Switch has seen more than 2.1 million people register their interest in switching energy contracts.

North Yorkshire Council executive member for housing, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “We understand that switching energy suppliers can be a daunting task, and some customers have expressed concerns about the market conditions and the lack of cheaper deals available.

“In the past, the offer has only been available in the Scarborough area and the former Ryedale district, so we are delighted it has now been extended to the remainder of North Yorkshire.”

iChoosr is a leading expert in the UK, the Netherlands and Belgium to help households switch to new energy suppliers. It organises domestic energy group buying schemes in the UK in collaboration with community leaders, such as councils.

The UK country manager at iChoosr, George Frost, said: “The Big Community Switch has a clear mission: to help households easily find better energy deals and alleviate the financial burden of high energy costs.

“Now is the perfect time for residents to take action, with the scheme providing access to the cheapest energy tariff on the market for a 12-month fixed rate.

“Whether unhappy with a current provider or waiting for a more stable market, the Big Community Switch is here to assist, helping manage energy costs more effectively.”

More information on the Big Community Switch is available at www.northyorks.gov.uk/EnergySwitching