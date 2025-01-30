Bird owners in North Yorkshire urged to help prevent spread of avian influenza

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bird owners have been urged to help to prevent the spread of avian flu after two confirmed cases in North Yorkshire have led to a protection zone being introduced by the Government.

A 3km protection zone and a wider 10-kilometre surveillance zone have been introduced around the Easingwold area after the two confirmed cases of

avian influenza were found.

The zones bring additional requirements such as the need for appropriate record keeping, enhanced biosecurity measures and the restriction of unnecessary bird movements for all bird owners.

A roadside sign in North Yorkshire highlighting a control zone that has been put in place to help to contain the spread of avian influenza.

To prevent the further spread of the disease, an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) – which was already in place across East Riding of Yorkshire, Hull, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, and Suffolk – is also now in place for York and North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for managing our environment, Cllr Greg White, said: “The mandatory housing order and additional measures are there to protect birds across North Yorkshire and York.

“This virus brings a significant cost whether that is financial or emotional and we all must do everything possible to mitigate its spread.

“If you haven’t registered your birds then please do so and we urge people to comply with the requirements laid out by the Government.

“Even if you haven’t yet registered your flock, it is very important to report any birds that seem unwell, as we need to stop the spread of the disease in the first instance.”

The measures imposed in the AIPZ include mandatory enhanced biosecurity and housing for all kept birds.

The requirements will be in place until further notice and will be kept under regular review as part of the Government’s plan to monitor and manage the risks of avian influenza.

Since October 2024, compulsory registration of poultry and captive birds has been required.

The risk to public health from the virus is very low, and properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, are safe to eat.

However, it is important that people do not pick up sick or dead birds.

In recent weeks, there have been 25 confirmed cases of avian influenza across England and one confirmed case in Scotland.

Symptoms include swollen head and blue discolouration of the neck and throat, loss of appetite and diarrhoea, respiratory distress such as a gaping beak, coughing, sneezing and gurgling, and reduced egg production and increased mortality.

Visit www.gov.uk/guidance/avian-influenza-bird-flu-cases-and-disease-control-zones-in-england for more guidance for bird owners.

Anyone who keeps any poultry or captive birds should visit www.gov.uk/government/collections/register-as-a-bird-keeper to register.

If anyone finds any dead swans, geese, ducks or other wild birds such as gulls and birds of prey, they should report them to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs helpline on 03459 335577.

By law, if anyone suspects that kept birds are showing any signs of disease, the incident must be immediately reported to the Animal and Plant Health Agency by calling 03000 200.