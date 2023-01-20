Block of 60 flats for ‘retirement living’ in Whitby approved by Scarborough Council despite objections

The construction of a block of flats at the former Highways Depot, The Garth in Whitby will go ahead despite an absence of affordable housing provision.

Plans state that occupation of the “retirement living” flats, set to be made up of 32 one-bed units and 28 two-bed units, will be restricted to people over 60 years old and spouses older than 55.

The application, submitted by McCarthy Stone, was approved with the casting vote of the chairman of Scarborough Council’s Planning and Development Committee, Councillor Subash Sharma, after a tie in the number of votes in for and against the plan.

Concerns about the plan included the absence of affordable homes on the site and the agreed-in-lieu financial contribution from the developer to support off-site affordable housing projects.

More than a dozen members of the public also objected to the plans due to concerns about access and additional traffic, the impact on their businesses in the vicinity of the site, wildlife habitat, location, and drainage.

The affordable housing requirement for Whitby is currently 30 per cent, which would have equated to 18 dwellings as part of the scheme.

However, due to the “nature and layout of the proposed scheme” the authority said it would be “very difficult to provide on-site affordable housing” and as such recommended that councillors approve a financial contribution in lieu.

Regarding the sum of the financial contribution, a council officer told the committee: “Members will be familiar with the principle that requirements for contributions should not make otherwise acceptable developments unviable.

“The starting position here was that any financial contribution whatsoever would render the scheme unviable.

"Through the submission of viability statements, we have arrived at a position where this site can deliver up to £203,500 worth of off-site contributions.”

Officers recommended that £156,000 should go towards affordable housing contributions, £15,000 to the NHS, and £31,000 to providing public open spaces.

However, several councillors attending the meeting raised concerns that the sum was not adequate in light of housing costs in Whitby and the lack of affordable homes in the area.

Speaking at the meeting, Councillor Sam Cross said: “There is one place in particular in the Scarborough area that needs affordable homes and that is Whitby.

“The situation is, when you go up there and speak to people, they need affordable homes.

"I speak to businesses up there and their staff cannot find properties to live in.

“What we are seeing here is 60 units being built, 30 per cent should be affordable, and we aren’t getting the 18 units which are seriously needed.”

However, Councillor Jane Mortimer noted that in the past similar contributions had allowed other affordable housing projects to be supported and she noted the “people in Whitby are growing older.”

Councillor Mortimer added: “I wish there was something like this in my area so that you can move on locally and not move out.

"Not sheltered housing, but a flat where everything is sort of done for you.”

Following a discussion on whether the committee could vote on deferring the decision, it was agreed that approval or rejection of the plan would be decided first as that had been proposed before deferral.

When the vote took place there was a tie in the number of votes cast, with six votes in favour and six votes against.

