Boss behind Scarborough’s newly-approved zip line hopes project can ‘get town buzzing’ with investment and jobs

James Field, a “born and bred Yorkshireman” said that the plans for the zip wire, which were first drawn up during the Covid-19 pandemic, would help drive investment in Scarborough.

The company’s website is already advertising bookings for the attraction – which aims to open this summer – starting from £30 per person.

The plans for the siting of a 35m launch tower and multiple wires in the town’s North Bay received a lot of attention and had twice been recommended for refusal by planning officers.

James Field, owner of Big Bang Promotions. Courtesy Anttoni Numminen/LDRS

While it received more than 170 letters of support, many residents also objected to the plan as they said it would not be suited to the character of the North Bay.

But Mr Field said he would “always listen to and respect what the residents say”, adding that his company Big Bang Promotions was “not a faceless corporate entity”.

“If anyone has any problems they should come down and talk to us because we are here to work in partnership,” he added.

‘Adventure masterplan’

Amended Scarborough North Bay zip line plans. Courtesy ZipnZap

Since the approval of an adventure sports masterplan by the now-defunct Scarborough Council in 2022, some residents said that apart from plans to build a new luxury hotel, they have seen few concrete steps taken to bring the “more than £100m of investment” that was hoped it could get Scarborough.

The town’s status as a leisure destination was further damaged last year by the sudden closure of the Alpamare water park, which North Yorkshire Council is hoping to reopen this summer.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), Mr Field said his company would be investing at least £300,000 to install the zip wires and towers.

He added that in addition to attracting new visitors and working with local businesses and hotels, he would support young people in the town with new job opportunities.

“We’re a fun employer and as well as giving our customers a good experience, it is about having fun with our work as well,” he said.

“I hope it gives young people in Scarborough a chance to stay and work here and get behind an exciting project.”

‘Open to business’

At the Scarborough and Whitby planning meeting when councillors narrowly approved the plan despite a recommendation to refuse the scheme, Coun Heather Phillips said it showed that “Scarborough is open to business”.

Despite only granting the zip wires temporary permission until 2029, Mr Field said he was optimistic about his prospects.

“It is a big investment for us and I know we have five years, but hopefully in that time we can work with the local community and make the best of it… adventure tourism is a fast-growing global industry.”

Speaking to the LDRS after the plan was approved, Mr Field said: “I think the opportunity for Scarborough is huge and the town is fantastic – it just needs a bit of rejuvenation.

“It was the first seaside resort and the previous generations were very forward-thinking.