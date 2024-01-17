Bridlington residents invited to devolution drop-in event at East Riding Leisure centre next month

Drop-in event to discuss devolution plans will take place at East Riding Leisure Bridlington next month.

Councillor Anne Handley, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has announced a series of drop-in events, including one in Bridlington, where people can find out more about devolution proposals for the region and have their say in the public consultation.

A member of the council’s cabinet will be at each event, along with one of the council’s devolution experts.

The drop-in session at East Riding Leisure Bridlington will take place on Thursday, February 8 between 3.30pm and 5pm.

From now until Tuesday, February 27, people can find out more about the devolution proposals and take part in the consultation at eastriding.gov.uk/devolution.

Residents can also visit any East Riding library to get help completing the survey using a computer or completing the questionnaire on paper.

The Hull and East Yorkshire MCA would have powers to invest in areas such as transport, skills and housing, as well as an additional £400m of devolved funding over the next 30 years to invest in local priorities.

Councillor Anne Handley, leader of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: "We have had a great response to the consultation so far, but want to make sure we reach as many people as possible, and that’s why we are heading out on the road.

"I plan to be at many of these events myself.