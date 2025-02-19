Bridlington taxpayers face 5.09% rise in Humberside Fire service share of precept

Humberside Fire Service.

The Humberside Fire Authority has approved a 5.09% increase in the portion of council tax which goes to fire and rescue services.

Following a seven-week public consultation that received more than 1,100 responses, 67% of respondents supported an increase, with many advocating for a higher contribution.

Council tax is a key source of funding for the service, enabling it to protect communities through emergency response, prevention work and fire safety initiatives for both residents and businesses.

Martyn Ransom, Executive Director of Finance and Section 151 Officer, emphasised the need for the decision.

He said: “The authority carefully considered the financial pressures many households continue to face.

"However, after thorough deliberation, it was agreed that an increase was essential to sustain our outstanding fire and rescue services and to be able to invest in vital resources that benefit communities across the Humber region.

“With 80% of residents in the Humber region living in Council Tax Band C or lower, this increase equates to less than £4.43 per year for most households.”

The majority of the service’s £39.5m budget will continue to be allocated to frontline fire response, prevention, and protection activities.

A further £19.8m will fund the maintenance of firefighting equipment, training, vehicle and building upkeep and essential support functions.

Humberside Fire and Rescue Service has been highly commended in its latest inspection report and rated as “Outstanding” for its understanding and prevention of fires and other risks.

Inspectors praised its innovative initiatives, which enhance both community safety and staff development.

Over the past 12 months alone, the service has:

- responded to more than 13,000 incidents

- handled over 24,000 emergency 999 calls in its Control Room

- carried out over 10,000 Home Fire Safety Visits

- completed over 3000 business safety audits and visits

Despite these achievements, financial uncertainty remains a challenge, as the service currently receives only one-year funding settlements from Central Government, making long-term planning difficult.