Bridlington Town Council gives out £5,050 in Small Grants to boost community groups
The vital funding came from the Small Grants scheme with local organisations sharing £5,050 to support their causes.
A Bridlington Town Council spokesperson said: “The bi-annual Small Grants presentations were awarded on Monday, October 2, with many local groups and organisations benefiting from a combined distributed amount of £5,050.
"Small Grants will next be considered in March 2024 and any organisation wishing to apply should ensure that completed forms are submitted to the town council offices by February 18, 2024.
"Forms can be obtained from https://www.bridlington.gov.uk/, by contacting the office by telephone (01262 409006), or just email [email protected].”