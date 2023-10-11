Bridlington Town Council gives out £5,050 in Small Grants to boost community groups

The latest batch of Small Grants recipients are pictured with Bridlington Town Councillors at the presentation.

The vital funding came from the Small Grants scheme with local organisations sharing £5,050 to support their causes.

A Bridlington Town Council spokesperson said: “The bi-annual Small Grants presentations were awarded on Monday, October 2, with many local groups and organisations benefiting from a combined distributed amount of £5,050.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Small Grants will next be considered in March 2024 and any organisation wishing to apply should ensure that completed forms are submitted to the town council offices by February 18, 2024.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...