To meet Nathan's* needs will requires patience, understanding and skills to manage.

He would thrive in a home that is in Scarborough or the surrounding areas so that he can keep in touch with friends and continue to learn in the environment he knows and feels secure in.

Fostering North Yorkshire is looking for foster carers who can provide Nathan with a loving family, who can offer lots of support and consistent care.

A spokesperson said: “We really want Nathan to achieve all he can in life, and we are confident that with the right care he will.

"The opportunity to become Nathan’s foster carer would especially suit someone looking to take on fostering as a career, or someone who has lots of time to spare.

“Nathan has a social worker, as well as an advocate, clinician and other key members who all work as a part of a team to support Nathan and those that care for him.

"We will ensure that the right support and help is offered to you.”

Nathan’s new foster carers will be paid at specialist level, which means they would receive more than £840 a week.

Until December 31, 2023, there is also a £500 ‘golden hello’ payment for each newly approved foster carer.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for children and families, Cllr Janet Sanderson, said: “Nathan would thrive with foster carers who can be there for him, day in, day out. Support will be there for you and Nathan to manage his needs and help develop his future life chances, the rewards will be immeasurable.”

The council’s assistant director for children and families, Mel Hutchinson, said: “We are putting out the call for specialist foster carers to support Nathan.

"He is a lovely teenage boy who needs lots of love, care and attention.

"We will ensure that you will have a team of professionals supporting you and Nathan all the way.

“Nathan loves his hobbies, which include building Lego, playing frame football and indoor go-karting.

"He also loves music and playing the guitar.”

You may already have experience of caring for children, being a parent or work supporting children. You may have been a foster carer in the past or present with an independent fostering agency. If you are interested get in touch.

Anyone aged over 21 can foster, they just need space to care.

The children in care are unique, so there are no set criteria for foster carers, people from all walks of life and different backgrounds make great foster carers.

They can be single, have a disability and it does not matter what their sexual orientation or religious background is.

Caring for local children gives them a better chance of success in their foster home as they will stay in local communities, keeping in touch with their friends.

Anyone who thinks they can dedicate time and effort to helping and supporting Nathan can find out more about fostering by visiting www.northyorks.gov.uk/fostering or call 01609 534654 to speak to a member of the Fostering North Yorkshire team.