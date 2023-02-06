Budget for Scarborough Harbour's West Pier regeneration project set for £3.9m increase

Scarborough Council’s cabinet will vote on a plan that seeks to increase the overall budget of the West Pier regeneration project to £11.4m.

The cabinet will meet on Tuesday February 14 to discuss the plan which proposes releasing millions of pounds of council finance and applying for external funds in addition to the £5m already allocated from the Towns Fund grant.

The project will create new kiosks, public toilets, a restaurant and include improvements to the working pier for existing tenants with “modern and fit-for-purpose facilities” and new bait sheds.

An artist's impression of what the new West Pier could look like. The designs are not final. (Photo: Hemingway Design)

However, campaigners have previously criticised the plans, claiming that regeneration of the historic pier could detrimentally affect traders in South Bay.

The harbour is in an “iconic” location and epitomises “much of the culture and tradition that makes the town such a special place”, according to Scarborough Council, which also notes that the built environment is poor in several areas and facilities are “dated and inadequate”.

The cabinet is set to decide on a proposal to establish an £8.9m budget and initiate the process to seek an allocation of £2.5m from the Local Investment Fund.

A report prepared for the meeting states that £3.9m would come from the budget of the Scarborough Harbour West Pier regeneration project, including monies ring-fenced for asset management and “masterplans and blueprints”.

An artist's impression of what the new West Pier could look like, with improved facilities for tenants. The designs are not final. (Photo: Hemingway Design)

While £5m has already been released from the Scarborough Towns Fund grant award, the authority is also proposing to apply for £2.5m from the Local Investment Fund.

However, the cabinet report notes that a bid is currently being prepared for the UK Sea Food Infrastructure Scheme for £3m and if successful, the UKSFIS bid would negate the need for the Local Investment Fund application.

Approval of the plan is being recommended to enable works to proceed immediately to meet funding requirements and minimise future disruption to harbour operations.

Scarborough Council also states that approval would ensure “greater certainty for West Pier tenants and harbour users as to the deliverability of the scheme”.

Scarborough Council wants to spend millions developing the West Pier into a leisure destination.

According to the report, the authority has “met with tenants and harbour users regularly to consult and inform people of progress” and notes that new tenancy arrangements will need to be established with those council tenants affected by the project.

Artists who would be forced to vacate their studios as part of the redevelopment plans have previously told The Scarborough News of their anger towards the scheme.

The funding would be used to create new, purpose-built warehousing, workshops and processing units for the fishing industry, modern trader kiosks, new public toilets, and a high-quality public realm.

The council has so far entered into the first part of a two-stage design and build contract with William Birch and Sons.

An artist's impression of what the new West Pier could look like, with new kiosks and open space. The designs are not final. (Photo: Hemingway Design)