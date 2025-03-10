Burniston: Anti-fracking groups to hold protest march against gas drilling plans near Scarborough

A protest march against a planned gas drilling site near Scarborough and the North York Moors National Park will take place later this month.

Campaigners from anti-fracking groups in Scarborough and the wider coast have said a protest will take place on Saturday, March 22, against plans submitted by Europa Oil & Gas.

The oil and gas company is seeking to install a 38m high gas drilling rig on land in Burniston, near Scarborough, as part of its “proppant squeeze” project which was submitted last week.

If plans are approved by North Yorkshire Council, the initial scheme at Burniston would test whether gas could be extracted on a commercially viable basis and, if further approvals were granted, extraction could take place for “about 20 years”.

Anti-fracking activists outside Burniston Village Hall. picture: LDRS

Residents and campaigners said the march through Burniston would be “a show of opposition against plans to drill for gas under local villages”.

According to organisers, the event is backed by York City Unison, Parents For Future UK, Scarborough Green Party, York City Unison, Scarborough Unity, Social Justice Party Scarborough, Friends of the Earth and York Trades Council.

John Atkinson, a member of Frack Free Scarborough, said: “We can’t just rely on the planning process to protect us.

“It is vital we back up individual objections with a collective show of opposition on the streets and within our organisations.

"We intend to be a force that can’t be ignored.”

Concerns and opposition have also been raised by politicians including councillors, Scarborough and Whitby MP Alison Hume, and the elected Mayor of York and North Yorkshire, David Skaith.

However, the company has said that “no-one’s going to notice” due to the “small volume” of the scheme.

“As a responsible oil and gas exploration and production business, Europa is highly conscious of its responsibilities and is mindful of the potential risks to people and the environment,” the company said in a statement to the council.

Chris Garforth of Frack Free Coastal Communities said: “We’re fed up with being fobbed off with misinformation and platitudes from fossil-fuel dinosaurs and the company is playing down residents’ justified concerns about damage to the local rural and coastal environment.”

The protest is scheduled to start at 1pm on Saturday, March 22 at Burniston and Cloughton Village Hall and the march will end at the entrance of the proposed drilling site on Coastal Road, Burniston.

As part of submitted plans, Europa noted that there had been “a significant increase in protest activity by those opposed to fossil fuel exploration and production”, which could mean “24/7” security was required at the site.