Candidates for Eastfield by-election announced by North Yorkshire Council

The six candidates who will contest a by-election in Eastfield have been confirmed.

By George Buksmann
Published 29th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 1 min read

North Yorkshire Council announced the candidates who will stand in the Eastfield by-election on Thursday May 25.

It was called after the incumbent councillor, Tony Randerson, resigned from the authority and the Labour Party over his concerns about the party’s leadership and direction under Sir Keir Starmer.

The candidates standing for election are:

The candidates contesting the election have been announced.The candidates contesting the election have been announced.
  • Eric Batts, The Conservative Party
  • Will Forbes, The Green Party
  • David Charles Thompson, Labour Party
  • Tim Thorne, Independent
  • Erica Danielle Willett, Liberal Democrat
  • Tony Randerson, no political affiliation

Voting will take place between 7am and 10pm with the election count taking place in the evening after the close of polling.

Voters attending the polling station for the by-election on May 25 will need to bring photographic identification in order to be able to vote.

Residents in the Eastfield area have until Tuesday May 9 to register to vote and until 5pm on Wednesday May 10 to apply for a postal vote.

If unable to vote by post or in person, residents have until 5pm on Wednesday May 17 to apply for a proxy vote.

