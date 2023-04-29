Candidates for Eastfield by-election announced by North Yorkshire Council

North Yorkshire Council announced the candidates who will stand in the Eastfield by-election on Thursday May 25.

It was called after the incumbent councillor, Tony Randerson, resigned from the authority and the Labour Party over his concerns about the party’s leadership and direction under Sir Keir Starmer.

The candidates standing for election are:

Eric Batts, The Conservative Party

Will Forbes, The Green Party

David Charles Thompson, Labour Party

Tim Thorne, Independent

Erica Danielle Willett, Liberal Democrat

Tony Randerson, no political affiliation

Voting will take place between 7am and 10pm with the election count taking place in the evening after the close of polling.

Voters attending the polling station for the by-election on May 25 will need to bring photographic identification in order to be able to vote.

Residents in the Eastfield area have until Tuesday May 9 to register to vote and until 5pm on Wednesday May 10 to apply for a postal vote.