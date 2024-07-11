Care campaigners call on Government to solve coastal care crisis with ‘collaborative approach

By Anttoni James Numminen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 11th Jul 2024, 14:29 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2024, 14:30 BST
North Yorkshire’s Independent Care Group (ICG) has called on the new Government to work in partnership with care providers to create a “new powerhouse of social care provision for the country”.

ICG Chair Mike Padgham said: “In just a few days, the Government has demonstrated a willingness to take a collaborative approach to issues facing the country – and we believe that is the best way to tackle the challenges facing social care too.”

Social care was a key issue during the election campaign and Conservative and Labour candidates pledged to reform care on the coast.

Labour’s Alison Hume, who was elected MP for Scarborough and Whitby on July 4, said during the campaign: “Here in Scarborough and Whitby we have a higher-than-average proportion of older and more vulnerable residents and it’s crucial that we seek change to improve their quality of life.”

Scarborough and Whitby MP Alison Hume and Independent Group Chairman chair Mike Padgham. Courtesy ICG.

She added that in its first 100 days in government Labour would be “introducing a fair pay agreement for care workers to allow staff to move ‘seamlessly’ between health and social care”.

Mr Padgham said was “looking forward to working with Ms Hume at a local level to try to bring about improvement to the delivery of social care for the constituency”.

Medical leaders, including the British Medical Association, have warned the country is facing a “ticking time bomb” in social care due to “chronic underfunding, severe staffing shortages and a growing elderly population”.

The ICG chair added: “Labour has hit the ground running on many issues.

"I now want to see them quickly make good on their social care manifesto promises and press ahead with reform that is so urgently needed.”

