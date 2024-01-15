Cask Inn, Scarborough: Public meeting organised to discuss plans for ‘community-owned’ venue

A public meeting will be held this week to discuss plans to ‘save’ the Cask Inn in Scarborough and make it a community-owned venue.

Cask Inn, Cambridge Terrace. Google Maps.

Almost 700 people have now signed a petition calling for Scarborough’s Cask Inn to be saved from redevelopment after the pub’s sale was announced this month.

In recent days locals have rallied to save the “special” inn from potentially being redeveloped by a new owner and for it to stay home to the weekly Scarborough Jazz club as well as a host of other events.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for the much-loved pub – located on Cambridge Terrace – to be registered as an asset of community value have been submitted to North Yorkshire Council for consideration.

A public meeting will be held on Friday (Jan 19) at 7pm at the Cask Inn with “complimentary tea, coffee and nibbles” set to be available

Organisers have said that the meeting “will give anyone who attends the opportunity to get involved in the campaign to save the venue and also to make suggestions as to what could be provided if it became community-owned”.

The inn’s owner, Star Pubs and Bars (part of Heineken UK) has listed the property with an asking price of around £350,000.

If residents are successful in registering the site as an asset of community value, it would give the community up to six months to put together a bid to buy it on the open market.

Many residents and friends of the pub have recently spoken out about its value to the local community.

Local saxophone player Maeve Sutterby said she had been visiting the inn for almost a decade, dating back to her teenage years, adding that the venue had “truly inspired” her to keep playing.

She said: “Being able to watch and play with such incredibly talented musicians solidified my love for jazz.

“The Cask is so supportive of young musicians, encouraging us to play there as often as possible […] and it’s amazing to have the opportunity to get involved with music in the local community.”

A spokesperson for Star Pubs and Bars did not comment on residents’ concerns about whether any conditions would be attached regarding the future use of the building.

They noted that costs associated with repair works at the pub were “considerable and are not something that fit within our leased and tenanted business model”.