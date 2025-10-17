Church and shisha bar among new premises licence applicants in Whitby and Scarborough

70 Castle Road, Scarborough 2018. photo: Google Maps

Youth hostels and churches are among businesses on the North Yorkshire coast that have applied for new or varied premises licences from the council.

​Three establishments in Whitby and one in Scarborough have submitted new premises licence proposals to North Yorkshire Council.

​The Whitby Youth Hostel, located at Abbey House, East Cliff, is seeking to change its licence.

​Its proposal seeks to “amend the licensing plan to include all internal areas and permit licensable activities to take place during the current hours stated on the premises licence”.

The Dispensary, Skinner Street, Whitby. photo: Google Maps

​If approved, the youth hostel could conduct “all licensable activities permitted by the licence to take place in the external areas shown on the revised plan between 10am and 11pm”.

​The deadline for public representations regarding the application is Friday, October 31.

​The Dispensary, in Whitby, has applied for a licence to sell and serve alcohol on an “ad hoc” basis.

​The application by the James Fearnley Common Cause Community Interest Company (CIC) seeks permission “for the off sale and limited ad hoc consumption of beer, wine, and spirits on these premises”.

​“Also, ad hoc organised events that may involve the onsite consumption of alcohol.”

​Members of the public wishing to comment on the application of the business, located at 25 Skinner Street, can do so until Saturday, November 1.

​In Scarborough, the Wellington Pub and Shisha Bar at 70 Castle Road has applied for a licence allowing the retail sale of alcohol.

​The bar’s proposal states that the retail sale of alcohol would take place seven days a week from 11am to midnight for consumption on and off the premises.

​Public representations regarding the proposal should reach the licensing authority by Tuesday, November 4.

​In Grosmont, near Whitby, a licence application seeks permission to sell alcohol at St Matthew’s Church.

​If Tamsyn Naylor’s application is approved, the sale of alcohol would be allowed at the village church from 10.30am to 11pm, Monday to Saturday.

​On Sundays, the sale of alcohol would be allowed from 10.30am to 10pm.

​Comments regarding the proposal can be submitted until Tuesday, November 11.

Anyone who wishes to make representations regarding the above applications can do so by writing to: North Yorkshire Council, Licensing Services, Town Hall, St Nicholas Street, Scarborough, YO11 2HG or by email to [email protected].