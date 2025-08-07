Clifftop school in Scarborough applies for permission to replace leaking roof
St Martin’s Church of England School, in the South Cliff area of Scarborough, wants to repair its pitched roofing which has started to “show its age”.
According to submitted plans, the area at Holbeck Hill is “subject to high winds and heavy rain that gets blown in many directions as the wind has turbulence as it rises over the cliff top”.
The school was extended several years ago and has a combination of flat roofs and pitched roofs that have recently started to show their age with leaks through the roof.
“With regular maintenance and work this has been managed, but now it is important to find a solution to the problem,” plans submitted to North Yorkshire Council stated.
The school and diocese decided that it was “time to reroof the pitched areas of roof with a more weatherproof pitched roof system and at the same time improve the value of this part of the structure”.
St Martin’s School is a Church of England Aided School that does not have a catchment area of its own “in the usual sense”, but takes children from the Scarborough Deanery of the Church of England, which comprises 16 parishes, covering an area of more than 100 square miles.
As part of the repairs, the existing roof tiles will be removed and a new underlayer, insulation, and roof slates will be fitted that incorporate ventilated eaves, verge, and ridge.
“The slate chosen is an interlocking slate in old English dark red colour, and the roof profile will be as existing but with a new slate finish,” the plans state.
North Yorkshire Council has not set a date for deciding on the application which is open to representations from members of the public.
