Co-options and boundary changes on agenda for extraordinary Whitby Town Council meeting

Residents have been invited to an extraordinary meeting of Whitby Town Council which will decide on co-opting new councillors.

An extraordinary meeting of Whitby Town Council will be held at the Pannett Art Gallery on Tuesday, April 29, starting at 6pm.

Residents will have the opportunity to speak ahead of a number of decisions that town councillors are expected to make, including the co-option of new members for the West Cliff and North wards.

Michelle Harle has applied to be co-opted as a Whitby Town Councillor for North ward while Sarah Blackwell and Hazel Margaret Peace have applied to be co-opted as the Whitby Town Councillor for West Cliff ward.

Pannett Art Gallery, Whitby

The town council will also discuss the recommendations of a boundary consultation, which would result in one town councillor being transferred from West Cliff to Town North, and West Cliff and White Leys being joined together from 2027.

This would be the result of changes to the ward boundaries of the two councillors representing the town on North Yorkshire Council – Whitby West and Whitby Streonshalh – with the split moving slightly from Skinner Street to Argle Road.

According to a report by the town clerk: “There are no changes to the size or structure of the town council and the Local Government Boundary Commission has no powers to make any changes to town/parish councils other than the above adjustment of warding arrangements.”

It has been proposed that the town council should support the proposed changes which “are a good fit for the town within the rules the commission is required to follow and recommend that they be adopted”, a draft letter states.

Draft recommendation for parish warding arrangements of Whitby

It adds: “The draft recommendations ensure that Whitby is covered by a whole number of county divisions, and minimises the changes from the current divisions where there is no evidence that significant change is needed.”

Town councillors will also discuss preparations for the annual meeting of the authority on Tuesday, May 13.