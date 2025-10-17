Coastal holiday park near Filey can add 10 caravan bases after amending plans due to neighbours' concerns

A coastal holiday park can build bases for 10 new static caravans after plans were amended due to neighbours’ concerns.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rolson Larkham’s application to install 10 new bases for static holiday caravans at the Orchard Farm Holiday Village, Stonegate, Hunmanby, has been approved by North Yorkshire Council.

​The development at the holiday village near Filey will include other associated works such as access, landscaping and infrastructure works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Original plans had proposed 12 bases for the caravans, but the number was reduced and their location was changed following concerns from neighbouring residents.

The proposed caravan site plan at Orchard Farm Holiday Village. Image: Edwardson Associates

​Five members of the public wrote to North Yorkshire Council to oppose the first draft of the scheme, with one resident stating that “the existing development on the site is resulting in disturbance”.

​Another local said that “the siting of caravans will result in overlooking and loss of privacy to dwellings on Lennox Close” and added that they were “concerned the proposal will result in noise disturbance”.

​The revised plans have removed the proposed bases that were adjacent to the boundary with Lennox Close, and six existing bases will be removed, resulting in a net gain of four caravans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​“The bases are no closer to neighbouring dwellings,” officers noted, adding that “the layout has been revised to remove bases adjacent to the boundary with Lennox Close”.

​No objections were made by Hunmanby Parish Council or Yorkshire Water.

​The additional caravan bases will be located in an area of open space within the holiday park and will be “further away from neighbouring dwellings than existing bases”.

​The increase in the number of bases is “not considered to materially impact the visual amenity and views of the holiday park within the landscape,” planners concluded.

​The application was approved by North Yorkshire Council, subject to various conditions.