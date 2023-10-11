Community groups in and around Bridlington to get easier access to funding through new online portal

The website is available to all voluntary and community sector groups.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s revamped East Riding 4 Community (ER4C) website is available to all voluntary and community sector groups, as well as social enterprises in the region.

Local organisations can search for government, lottery, and charitable trust funding, access valuable advice and support, and learn from funding events and local success stories.

The council’s external funding team will be on hand to help organisations access the ER4C and ER4B funding portals at a series of drop-in events hosted by the HEY Smile Foundation, including one in Hornsea.

The upgraded ER4C platform offers:

•a contemporary and user-friendly appearance;

•embedded hints and tips, including “how to” videos;

•improved search for better results.

The Hornsea session will take place at St Nicholas Parish Hall, Newbegin, on Thursday, November 23 between 11am and 2pm.

Councillor Leo Hammond, cabinet member for communities, said, "We are committed to empowering local communities and building supporting the voluntary and community sector.

“"By providing free access to ER4C, the council is helping local organisations to identify and secure funding that can help them achieve their objectives and deliver good outcomes for residents in the East Riding.”