The second in a series of public workshops to progress a town 'masterplan' plan for Filey will take place next week and is set to help shape future investment in the town.

The first workshop was held last month and now this second meeting will provide another chance for residents and businesses to hear the results of the consultation survey carried out last summer, which asked where and how money should be invested in Filey during the next ten years.

In January, Scarborough Council earmarked £1m as part of its budget proposals for Filey to support projects in the emerging town 'masterplan'.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Filey's Evron Centre, where the materplan meeting will be held.

Possible solutions to the issues raised in the survey will be up for discussion under three broad themes:

• Public realm changes

• Provision of public services

• Community based improvement projects that could be taken forward

Residents and visitors to the seaside town are being encouraged to share their views.

The workshop will take place at the Evron Centre on John Street from 6.30pm to 8pm on Tuesday April 19. It will be hosted by Filey residents and colleagues from Scarborough Council with visitors to the town are also welcome to attend.

Attendees are welcome to turn up on the evening, but if possible they should register their interest by emailing [email protected]

Further public engagement to reach out to residents and visitors will take place in the coming weeks through a programme of in person and online activities and events.

The progress towards a town investment plan for Filey is being driven by the needs and aspirations of local people, working in partnership with Filey Town Council and Scarborough Borough Council, and playing a direct part in shaping the future of their town.

Marilyn Anthony, who is helping to lead the Filey masterplan steering group said: "Our daytime workshop last month was well attended and the feedback from those who attended was really encouraging.