Conservative Party leadership candidate Robert Jenrick visits Danby, near Whitby, on North Yorkshire tour

Robert Jenrick MP, the former Immigration Minister who is one of two candidates standing to be the next leader of the Conservative Party in Westminster, has visited Danby on a tour through North Yorkshire and addressed a meeting of local Conservative Party members.

Mr Jenrick gave a speech about his proposals and policy agenda, which includes cutting levels of legal and illegal immigration and a need for the Conservative Party to find the ‘common ground’ – and took questions from the assembled members.

Scarborough and Whitby Conservative Association invited the six MPs who declared they were standing for the party leadership at the beginning of the campaign to visit the constituency.

Mr Jenrick’s visit follows a campaign stop by James Cleverly MP to Whitby in August.

Conservative Party leadership candidate Robert Jenrick visits Danby to give his leadership pitch to Conservatives in the Whitby area.

Mr Cleverly has since been eliminated from the leadership contest.

It is understood that Kemi Badenoch MP, the other candidate for the leadership, intends to visit North Yorkshire next week.

Roberto Weeden-Sanz, the former Conservative Parliamentary candidate for Scarborough and Whitby, who introduced Mr Jenrick on behalf of the Scarborough and Whitby Conservative Association, said: “I am delighted that Robert has taken the time to visit us in Scarborough and Whitby to meet with local members and hear the concerns of our community.

"For the Conservative Party to regain the public’s trust and provide a robust opposition to this Labour government, we need a leader who understands and listens to communities like ours.

"On the coast and in northern constituencies like Scarborough and Whitby there is a clear disconnect with Westminster, where it often feels like they forget about us.

"The Conservatives lost the electorate’s trust earlier this year, and it will be a long road to prove to them that we deserve another chance.

"But we need a leader who will work to show people that we are building a refreshed Conservative Party that admits the mistakes that were made in the past and can offer a better future for Scarborough and Whitby and our country.

"I believe both candidates can do that and know they would do a better job than Starmer’s government.”