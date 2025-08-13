‘Consider the neighbours’: Benidorm-themed Whitby bar could have licence revoked by council

A council committee could revoke the licence of a Benidorm-themed bar in Whitby after residents complained about noise and disturbance.

Metunes Bar, in Argyle Road will have its premises licence reviewed by North Yorkshire Council’s licensing sub-committee following complaints from residents and visitors, and an application for a review signed by almost 20 people.

The Benidorm-themed bar currently has a licence to serve alcohol until 2am and to stay open until 2.30am daily, but locals have said that karaoke, disco, and cabaret events are causing “significant disturbance, with noise levels affecting not only residents of the Metropole building but those across Argyle Road”.

The licence review was initiated by Nicholas Howell, of Metropole Towers, and was supported by 18 other people.

The Met and Metunes bar.

Mr Howell told the council: “The bar area has old single-glazed windows, a glass conservatory, and lacks soundproofing.

“Doors are frequently left open, and patrons often gather outside, further amplifying noise and disruption to residents.”

The licensing sub-committee will meet at Scarborough Town Hall on Thursday, August 21, to discuss the review.

While the committee has the power to revoke the premises licence and can amend it or add conditions, locals have said they do not want to see the establishment close.

A resident and signatory to the licence review application, said: “No one wants the Metropole bar and ballroom to close, but the flat owners and their Argyle Road neighbours would really like the noise levels to return to a bearable level, a more reasonable time scale for opening, and the nuisance caused by people congregating in the Ballroom entrance area to be removed.”

They added: “With some consideration for their neighbours from the landlords, maybe then people would want to return to live in these wonderful flats, and the Met could lose its preponderance of holiday lets and become a community once more.”

Adam Briggs, a regular visitor to the North Yorkshire Coast, said: “Having previously stayed in a few different apartments in Metropole towers, we now stay elsewhere, having had two stays ruined by noise and music.

“The bar has taken away all the magic of the Metropole building, and turned the area into something more like Blackpool.”

The licensing sub-committee’s meeting will be held at Scarborough Town Hall, starting at 10am on Thursday, August 21.

The Metunes Bar has been contacted for a comment by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).