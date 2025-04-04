Construction work on multi-million pound Whitby maritime hub due to get under way

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Construction work on Whitby’s news multi-million pound Maritime Hub development is due to get under way.

North Yorkshire Council said the hub will build on the town’s proud fishing and sailing heritage with a dedicated centre created in Endeavour Wharf to provide a greater breadth of career paths in the port.

Construction work is planned to be completed by the end of April 2026.

The development aims to provide first-class training facilities as well as accommodation for businesses and service providers to inspire the next generation of skilled apprentices and maritime industry professionals.

The facility is set to also contain engineering workshops and office space for marine-based start-up businesses and other maritime industries.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for open to business, Cllr Mark Crane, whose responsibilities include economic growth and harbours, said: “We believe the hub can open the door to new economic growth in coastal areas and be a key development for Whitby, affirming the town as a key player in the modern fishing industry and a pivotal link in the supply chain for the growing renewable energy sector.

“It is imperative that there is a sustainable and diverse range of job opportunities for our communities, and the building of a world-class training facility can only help inspire the future apprentices and professionals in the maritime sector.”

North Yorkshire Council will initially manage the facility and once open, there will be the potential for a Community Interest Company to be developed to take on the running of the hub.

The facility is hoped to be occupied by local, regional and national businesses and organisations, enabling new commercial opportunities in the maritime and marine sectors.

Chair of Whitby Town Board, Barry Harland, said: “Presenting new opportunities for people in and around Whitby is the main reason for the hub being built.

“I hope the excitement will build even further as the opportunities that these facilities will offer for local families become clearer over the next year, and more people and organisations engage with the project as it moves towards completion.”

The funding for the project, which is expected to cost £9.6m will come from the £17.1m given to Whitby as part of the Government’s Town Deals programme.

A total of £37.3m was awarded under the programme to Whitby and Scarborough in 2021.

A nationally-recognised developer, Willmott Dixon, will lead on the construction with work due to start on Monday April 7.

They will be supported by the council’s building design consultancy, Align Property Partners, who will assist with the day-to-day management of the construction site.

The Yorkshire director at Willmott Dixon, Chris Yates, said: "In partnership with our local supply chain partners, we will provide 800 hours of employment support through our bespoke Building Lives Academy programmes.

“This will help those furthest from the job market become work-ready and give those involved the chance to leave a lasting legacy by contributing directly to the build of the new hub.

“The project will act as a live learning environment facilitating 150 weeks of apprenticeship training, creating 20 work experience placement opportunities and opening our doors to visitors from local community groups and educational organisations.”

Once the hub is completed, Endeavour Wharf car park will retain 198 parking spaces including disabled car parking and those for harbour operators.

The car park is currently closed and will remain unavailable during the construction phase for safety reasons.

The tourist information centre at the entrance to Endeavour Wharf car park remains open to the public every day between 9am and 4pm.

Alternative car parking is available nearby and the town’s park and ride will also open again from Sunday, April 6.

Visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/car-park-directory for a full list of parking options on North Yorkshire Council’s website.