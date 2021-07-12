Consultation into Scarborough cafe the Tea Pot's application to sell alcohol closes this week

Julie Ann Smith has applied for a premises licence from Scarborough Council for the Tea Pot at Kiosk 3 on the town’s East Pier in Sandside.

The business says in its application that it wants to operate “primarily as a food led establishment and sales of alcohol shall be ancillary to this”.

The sale of alcohol would take place between 10am to 9.30pm Sunday to Friday and from 10am to 10pm on Saturdays.

The Tea Pot Kiosk. Picture: Google Maps

The café will be open from 7am.

The licence application has been out to consultation since the middle of June and the closing date for people to have their say is Thursday (15th).

As well as members of the public North Yorkshire Police and Environmental Health will be asked if they have any concerns about the premises potentially selling alcohol.

If any relevant objections are received a decision on the licence will be made by councillors on the authority’s licensing sub-committee following a hearing.