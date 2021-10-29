Barratt Homes is behind the proposals for 96 properties next to Cayton Village Caravan Park.

Barratt Homes is behind the proposals for 96 properties next to Cayton Village Caravan Park and was first granted outline permission by Scarborough Borough Council in 2017.

The developers have now had finalised plans recommended for approval at a meeting next Thursday, although objections from local councillors still remain.

Cayton Parish Council, which previously said the Mill Lane site should be used as an extension to the local graveyard, has concerns over an increase of traffic on the roads and the capacity of the village’s sewage system.

It also flagged worries over the impact on the nearby St John The Baptist Church.

The parish council said in a letter: "The initial provision to that space [near the church] was for bungalows only in order to give decency to that area which is the oldest in the village.

"Anything other than single storey dwellings will overpower the area.

"The council feels that they are being forced to accept the various developments in the village and it is disgraceful that the one area of Cayton that has historical significance is being ignored."

The Mill Lane site was previously used as a recreational area for the Cayton Village Caravan Park.

In its latest proposals, Barratt Homes has reduced the number of properties from 113 to 96, including a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom homes.

The plans also include 14 affordable properties.

Barratt Homes said in its application: "The principle of developing this site is of course already established through the outline consent.

"The scheme blends a variety of dwelling types with good permeability, strong links to public transport, safe and secure access to public open space.