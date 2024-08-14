Controversial Whitby Maritime Hub plan approved unanimously despite dozens of objections
North Yorkshire Council approved plans for a £10m Maritime Hub at Whitby’s Endeavour Wharf to help the “rebirth of industry” in the town.
The hub is funded through £17.1m awarded by the government’s Towns Fund and will be home to workshop spaces, a lobster hatchery and seawater tanks, a store for the Harbour Master’s flood equipment, and a fishing industry training space.
But almost 60 residents have objected to the “monstrosity” with many suggesting that it does not fit the character of the area and the money could be better spent elsewhere.
Speaking at the council’s strategic planning meeting on Tuesday August 13 meeting, a public objector said: “I welcome the Town Deal funding but would like to see the money benefit the local community, as would the majority of the 59 objectors.
“This is a speculative property development that has a high financial risk of cost overruns that ratepayers will have to meet.”
Whitby Town Council said it supported the plan but called for “alternative parking to be developed elsewhere” to compensate for a 35 per cent reduction in spaces lost due to the construction.
However, the planning authority said that NYC should provide £35,000 for an “electronic directional display sign” that would direct drivers to other car parks with remaining parking spaces.
Speaking at the meeting, Claire Plant, agent for the application, said: “The Maritime Hub is supported by central government funding via the Whitby Town Deal and that’s based on a viable business case.
“The aim of the scheme is the rebirth of Whitby’s maritime industry.
"There’s been continued dialogue with Historic England, the Environment Agency and the Highway Authority.
“It’s anticipated that the space will not only have a local impact but also regional and national interest in developing maritime skills and increasing activity in this area.”
Coun Eric Broadbent said: “Looking at this application, it’s so prominent that it offers something to the town and I think most of the residents of Whitby would be proud of this building.”
Coun David Jeffels, said: “This will provide the town with a new educational and business facility, and will benefit the town as a whole.
“It will allow Whitby to compete with many other ports around the country and I see it as a vote of confidence in Whitby as a town.”
A report prepared ahead of the planning meeting concluded that “identified harms are offset” by the presumption in favour of the “significant social and economic public benefits which the development is likely to deliver over time”.
The application was approved unanimously by the council’s strategic planning committee on Tuesday, August 13.
