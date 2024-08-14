Controversial Whitby Maritime Hub plan approved unanimously despite dozens of objections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The controversial construction of Whitby’s Maritime Hub has been unanimously approved by councillors despite dozens of objections.

North Yorkshire Council approved plans for a £10m Maritime Hub at Whitby’s Endeavour Wharf to help the “rebirth of industry” in the town.

The hub is funded through £17.1m awarded by the government’s Towns Fund and will be home to workshop spaces, a lobster hatchery and seawater tanks, a store for the Harbour Master’s flood equipment, and a fishing industry training space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But almost 60 residents have objected to the “monstrosity” with many suggesting that it does not fit the character of the area and the money could be better spent elsewhere.

How the Whitby Maritime Hub would look.

Speaking at the council’s strategic planning meeting on Tuesday August 13 meeting, a public objector said: “I welcome the Town Deal funding but would like to see the money benefit the local community, as would the majority of the 59 objectors.

“This is a speculative property development that has a high financial risk of cost overruns that ratepayers will have to meet.”

Whitby Town Council said it supported the plan but called for “alternative parking to be developed elsewhere” to compensate for a 35 per cent reduction in spaces lost due to the construction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the planning authority said that NYC should provide £35,000 for an “electronic directional display sign” that would direct drivers to other car parks with remaining parking spaces.

Proposed Whitby Maritime Hub.

Speaking at the meeting, Claire Plant, agent for the application, said: “The Maritime Hub is supported by central government funding via the Whitby Town Deal and that’s based on a viable business case.

“The aim of the scheme is the rebirth of Whitby’s maritime industry.

"There’s been continued dialogue with Historic England, the Environment Agency and the Highway Authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s anticipated that the space will not only have a local impact but also regional and national interest in developing maritime skills and increasing activity in this area.”

Coun Eric Broadbent said: “Looking at this application, it’s so prominent that it offers something to the town and I think most of the residents of Whitby would be proud of this building.”

Coun David Jeffels, said: “This will provide the town with a new educational and business facility, and will benefit the town as a whole.

“It will allow Whitby to compete with many other ports around the country and I see it as a vote of confidence in Whitby as a town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report prepared ahead of the planning meeting concluded that “identified harms are offset” by the presumption in favour of the “significant social and economic public benefits which the development is likely to deliver over time”.

The application was approved unanimously by the council’s strategic planning committee on Tuesday, August 13.