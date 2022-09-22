Cost of Living crisis: East Riding of Yorkshire Council to hold summit ahead of 'year of income shocks'

The council’s Cabinet heard local organisations had been invited to meeting in Bridlington in November to draw up a joint action plan to help households.

Finance lead Julian Neilson told the cabinet officials were waiting with bated breath for a Government announcement on further help, expected in the coming days.

Council Leader Cllr Jonathan Owen said rising living costs were having a worrying effect on households as events continued to move rapidly, making it harder to plan.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is holding crisis summit on the Cost of Living.

It comes as a council report stated the next 12 months would see locals hit by a series of income shocks as the cost of living crisis continues to deepen.

Offices have recommended setting up a working group made up of representatives from across the council’s services and outside groups to tackle the worst effects of rising inflation.

They have also updated the council’s Financial Inclusion Strategy which sets out how the council helps those on low incomes get help managing their money.

The report stated: “Our residents are facing many financial challenges in the forthcoming period.

“The impact of these challenges will be felt more sharply by low-income households, many of whom will have already been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Following a period of significant economic damage wrought by the pandemic, the strategy has been updated to ensure that we remain alert to the triggers of financial exclusion and financial vulnerability.”

The cabinet heard council help included its in house Your Money team which helps people to find out which benefits they are entitled to.

Offices could also look at whether people qualify for discretionary council tax discounts, depending on their income, or help with one-off emergency expenses like buying new white goods.

The council report also stated officials were using a Low Income Tracker to find the hardest-hit households and reach out to them.

Cllr Owen said the rapid change in Government figures at the same time as the deepening cost of living crisis made for a strange time.