As of mid-August, the council had made more than 43,000 payments of £150 to help with residents’ rising energy bills, totalling more than £6.5m of support.

At a meeting of Scarborough Council on September 5, members urged the public to make sure they have applied for funding from the rebate scheme which closes on September 30.

As part of the scheme, households in council tax bands A to D can apply for a one-off £150 rebate payment.

The £150 energy rebate support scheme closes to applications at the end of September.

The Government has also earmarked £144m for a discretionary fund for local authorities to give to vulnerable residents and those with low incomes who did not qualify for the initial rebate scheme.

The council said it would inform eligible households in bands E to H by letter and invite residents to apply for the scheme.

Applications for the energy rebate funding can be submitted via the council’s website here.

In order to apply, an account must be set up on the council’s page using an email address and creating a password.

A bank account number, sort code and the property reference number from the most recent council tax bill are also needed.

Speaking at a council meeting on September 5, Cllr Bill Chatt called for more support and resources for older people in the borough and suggested organising events where people can "have a natter" in a warm space.

Cllr Carl Maw added: "It is not just going to be old people or people with disabilities, it is going to be people on middle incomes who thought that they would be averse to this sort of thing.

"Hopefully, with a new Prime Minister coming in, some new measures will be announced to help other members of the population, not just the most vulnerable."

On Thursday September 8, Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her £150bn scheme for freezing annual energy bills at around £2,500.

Speaking in the House of Commons, the prime minister said: "This will save a typical household £1,000 a year. It comes in addition to the £400 Energy Bills Support Scheme.

"This Guarantee supersedes the Ofgem price cap, and has been agreed with energy retailers."

It was noted by Cllr Derek Bastiman that it is "not just the old people" who will be affected, "it is the young people, it is everyone in this room nearly. We must take everyone onboard with us and do the best for everyone."

Scarborough Council has also set up a working group with the aim of publicising available benefits and making residents aware of entitlements and how to apply for them.

Cllr David Jeffels, who is heading up the working group, said: “The biggest obstacle to people accessing benefits is communication and knowing where they can get the information.