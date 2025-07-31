Council approves new signage for Scarborough town centre shop after sale to new owner

The rebranding of Scarborough’s WHSmith shop has been given the green light following the company’s sale earlier this year.

Located at Westborough, Scarborough’s former WHSmith will have its signs replaced with the new name TGJones.

Modella Capital acquired the 480-store high street chain in March, resulting in the disappearance of the WHSmith name from British high streets after 230 years.

North Yorkshire Council approved Neil Corrick’s application for the removal of the existing signs and installation of new signage on Tuesday, July 29.

Proposed Tgjones Signage, Westborough, Scarborough. Courtesy Of applicant

The facia sign will be 0.8m high and 4.9m wide, and the projecting sign will be approximately 0.9m high and 0.6m wide, according to submitted plans.

“Each sign has an ultramarine blue background with white lettering, which provides a change in branding from WHSmith to TG Jones.”

There were no objections to the scheme from the Highway Authority and no representations were received from members of the public.

Officers said that “the signs are similar to the previously permitted signage in terms of dimensions, colour and appearance and are of an acceptable scale in proportion to the retail unit.”

They added that “the replacement of the previously approved externally illuminated hanging sign with an internally illuminated projecting sign is felt to be a positive response to the plain, modern appearance of the existing building.”

A planning report stated that the signs were “not considered to harm the character and appearance of the town’s conservation area at this location”.

Officers concluded: “The proposed signs are considered to constitute good design which is appropriate to the application property.”

North Yorkshire Council approved the application on Tuesday, July 29, subject to conditions.