Council approves plan for 241 homes in Whitby despite concerns over ‘ludicrous’ construction traffic plan

Proposed street scene, housing project Sandpiper Place, Whitby. Courtesy Stonebridge.

A plan to build 241 homes in Whitby has been approved by councillors despite concerns about the impact of construction traffic on neighbouring residents.

Stonebridge Homes’ proposal to build 241 homes off Sandpiper Place in Whitby was unanimously approved by the Scarborough and Whitby area planning committee on Thursday, August 8.

The construction of the homes on land located south of the Eskdale Park Estate was approved despite objections from more than a dozen residents who warned that the submitted traffic plans were not adequate.

Failure to reach an agreement between developers regarding the use of a ‘spine road’ means that the construction traffic for the first 120 homes will use roads running through the neighbouring Eskdale estate.

Proposed Sandpiper Place housing with 'spine road' visible in purple. Stonebridge Homes Ltd

Coun Neil Swannick, who represents the affected area, told the committee he did not object to the overall proposal but said that “sending traffic through the neighbouring estate is a ludicrous arrangement” which would “severely disrupt” the lives of residents.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service after the meeting, he said: “I was disappointed that the planning committee did not agree to the site visit I asked for, to see for themselves the ludicrous route for construction traffic through the Eskdale estate.

“However, I am sure that, like me, the residents will not give up trying to make NYC Highways officers and the private developers see sense.

“There is an already-completed spine road which reaches from the new roundabout on the A171 through to the Stonebridge site, which would be usable if Barratt Homes agree.

View towards Southern boundary of 241 homes, Land off Sandpiper Place. North Yorkshire Council

“Instead, Barratts will allow residents to be plagued by HGVs rolling along residential roads rather than suffer a little temporary inconvenience in their operations on the Abbey View site.”

Planning officers sympathised with concerns raised by several councillors but noted that aside from a traffic management plan the issue would have to be resolved between the developer and the Highway Authority.

Agent for the applicant, Becky Richmond, told the committee: “We recognise the concerns of residents regarding construction traffic through the Eskdale estate and the applicant has committed to the construction of no more than 120 dwellings through this route.”

She added: “[Stonebridge Homes] continues to maintain an open dialogue with the multiple landowners involved in establishing an agreed construction route through other means.”

The major development will provide 72 affordable homes – 30 per cent of the total which is the minimum required by local policy – with 169 houses set for the open market.

Coun Janet Jefferson said she supported the scheme as “everywhere is desperate for housing” but said “surely there should be more affordable homes included”.

A report prepared for the committee states that the S106 monies – or developer contributions – agreed with the applicant include £148,000 to fund a health infrastructure deficit of 6.38m2 at Whitby Practice Group, and £32,100 to fund the provision of two spurs of Cinder Track between the main route and connection points from the new development.

Coun Clive Pearson proposed an additional condition requiring the paths to the Cinder Track to be disability and wheelchair accessible which was approved by the committee.

Coun Derek Bastiman said he was concerned that “a development of this scale” will not see a biodiversity improvement of 10 per cent – as is currently required by law – because the plans were submitted before the rule came into force.

The application was unanimously approved by members of the planning committee on August 8, at Scarborough Town Hall.