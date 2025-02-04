The East Riding of Yorkshire has some of the fastest eroding coasts in Europe.

East Riding of Yorkshire council cabinet has approved an £800,000 contribution towards a proposed new housing development for residents displaced by coastal erosion in Skipsea.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The housing project at Church Farm, Skipsea, will be managed and developed by Broadacres Housing Association.

The project is part of the £200m Flood and Coastal Innovation Programme run by the Environment Agency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme is situated on the site of derelict agricultural buildings in Skipsea and consists of both two bed and three bed houses, for social rent and shared ownership.

The East Riding of Yorkshire has some of the fastest eroding coasts in Europe, with some parts of the East Riding coastline eroding at an average rate of up to 4.5 metres per year.

The Skipsea development will increase social housing availability in a coastal and rural region of East Yorkshire where there is significant need and will help keep residents in their local area.

Applicants for the dwellings will be prioritised for those normally resident in permanent accommodation at risk from coastal erosion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Barbara Jefferson, East Riding of Yorkshire Council cabinet member for Heritage and Coastal said: “Coastal erosion is a real challenge in the East Riding, where we have some of the fastest eroding coastlines in Europe.

“We’re committed to supporting communities facing coastal erosion and taking proactive steps to ensure the long term security of our coastal regions.”

Helen Fielding, director of development and Investment at Broadacres, said: “We are delighted that East Riding of Yorkshire Council have pledged support for this important project.

“We are working hard to finalise our plans for its delivery and hope to be in a position to make a further announcement in the very near future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These homes are of critical importance to local residents, and we are grateful for the partnership working with the Council and other funding bodies that will enable us to deliver them."

The £800,000 is funded by the Department for Environment, Farming and Rural Affairs, as part of the Changing Coast East Riding project.

The council secured £15m funding for the project in 2022.