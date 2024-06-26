Council approves renovation plan for Whitby bar which nearly lost licence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Whitby bar which nearly lost its licence can go ahead with its renovation plan, including a new shopfront, North Yorkshire Council has said.

Northern Bay Leisure Ltd’s application to renovate the shopfront of JK’s Bar on Wellington Road, has been approved by the authority.

Earlier this year, North Yorkshire Police had applied for JK’s to have its licence revoked after a series of complaints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force withdrew its concerns when the previous owners sold the bar.

JK's Bar, Whitby.

The new owner, Russell Vickers, from Northern Bay Leisure, assured the council that the premises would remain closed until improvements were made.

Renovation works will see the new shopfront formed of a set of four aluminium powder-coated sliding doors and one main entrance door at the main section.

The existing timber fascia and masonry columns would be retained and repainted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One member of the public objected to the plans over concerns that they would result in increased noise disturbance.

The resident said that “the installation of sliding doors that can be left open during trading hours could result in noise disturbance if loud music is played late at night”.

However, council officers said the scheme was of a “good standard of design” and noted that Wellington Road is a “commercial street that features two bars and pubs”.

They said they did not consider that “the proposed shopfront would exacerbate noise disturbance to an unacceptable degree”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning authority also told the applicant that depending on the nature of new advertising signs the bar may require a separate application for advertisement consent.

Following the council’s licence review earlier this year, the new owners told the authority that there would be an entirely new staff and that the bar would be renamed.

However, details of the new name were not included in the submitted plans.