A “site swap” will see the RAAC-affected Scalby School in Scarborough relocated to the former Lower Graham School site on Lady Edith’s Drive after plans were given the go-ahead by councillors.

Most of the pupils at Scalby School, which is based approximately 1.1km (0.7 miles) north of the Lower Graham Site, have been learning in temporary facilities since RAAC (Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete) was found in the summer of 2023.

Speaking at a meeting on February 18, Coun Annabel Wilkinson, Executive Member for Education, Learning and Skills, said: “The Department for Education (DfE) announced a scheme to rebuild Scalby School estimated at £30m to £40m and for the pupils and families attending the school, it is really welcome.

“Today’s proposal would result in the current Scalby’s School site reverting to the council once the school is relocated.”

Scalby School. picture via NYC

Coun Wilkinson said that the Lower Graham School site had been “largely unused since 2017 and has been held by the council while it considered options for it”.

The council said that providing the replacement school site would enable the re-building of Scalby School “in a more cost-effective and practical way”.

Coun John Ritchie, who represents the Woodlands division, said: “It’s a hugely important and welcome initiative from the DfE.

“I think this move provided exciting opportunities.

"Let’s face it, young people and staff at Scalby deserve to receive their education in proper facilities that they can be proud of.

“I hope the council can commit to making sure everyone will be involved in the consultation.”

Council bosses noted concerns from residents about potential traffic and highway impacts and said they would be taken into consideration.

Coun Wilkinson, the executive member for education, added: “The sooner we can make a positive move forward the better, so this is a good news story.”