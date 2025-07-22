Council approves supported living facility in residential Scarborough area

Proposed Elevations. 30 Trinity Road Scarborough

Plans to convert a Scarborough building into eight self-contained supported living units has been given the go-ahead by the council.

Homemore Stay’s application to turn a residential property on Trinity Road, Scarborough, into supported living units has been approved by North Yorkshire Council.

The building, which is located in the town’s conservation area and is 1km to the south of the town centre, was previously a seven-bed house in multiple occupation, alongside three self-contained flats.

An initial scheme had proposed converting it into 11 units, but concerns were raised by the planning authority regarding internal room sizes, as several of the units would have been “significantly smaller than the nationally described space standards(NDSS)”.

However, in the amended scheme, the internal room sizes meet the NDSS, and a communal lounge and training area measuring 28sqm is also proposed at ground floor level.

“Each individual unit is proposed with at least one window serving each habitable room on site,” according to a planning report.

Last summer, North Yorkshire Council said it would not be taking formal action against the applicant, Homemore, over the possibility that a ‘change of use’ had occurred regarding a hotel run by the organisation.

The council said its investigation had looked into the use of The Maynard Hotel and the Redcliffe Hotel following complaints of antisocial behaviour from residents in the Prince of Wales Terrace and Esplanade Gardens area.

No objections to the application were made by North Yorkshire Police’s designing out crime officer or the council’s environmental health experts.

No comments were received from local residents or other members of the public.

The semi-detached property, located on Trinity Road, is in a predominantly residential area of town.

The plans show on-site staff facilities with a communal and training room, and that “the facilities will be delivered by a registered charity, YMCA North Tyneside”.

The site will be managed by on-site staff between 8am and 6pm each day, seven days a week.

“Outside these hours, the facility will be monitored by CCTV and residents will have on-call security during out of standard hours”.

Planning officers said that “this is considered to be an appropriate level of management to serve the proposed facilities”.