Council approves the siting of new ‘glamping’ pods in the Filey countryside

The siting of five “glamping” pods and the construction of a gravel track and bases for the pods has been approved by the council

The plan for the pods, which will be located on the west side of Muston Road, Filey, was approved on Thursday, June 15.

The approximately 0.2ha site, located to the south of Filey town, is currently a grass field to the north of the applicants’ home at Mill Hill.

Where the new pods will be located

Three of the smaller pods will have one bedroom and the two larger pods will be for up to four people, whilst all of the units will have a decking area at the front.

The “glamping” pods at the site will be 2.6 metres in height, with two of the larger pods measuring 8 metres by 4 metres, whilst the three remaining pods are 6 metres long and 4 metres wide.

The units will be arranged in a line adjacent to the existing hedge but will be located approximately 60m away from the highway.

No objections to the scheme were received from Filey Town Council although the Highway Authority proposed a condition relating to the upgrading and improvement of the existing access onto Muston Road.

How the front of the new pods will look

As the site is located within open countryside, the planning authority said it was important to minimise light pollution on the darkened rural landscape and it set a condition requiring that external lighting on the site be kept to “a practical minimum” as well as recommending the use of “low wattage low-level lighting”.

The planning authority concluded that as the proposed site is in “a fairly remote location” and the nearest dwelling is in the same ownership, there would be “no unacceptable amenity impacts upon nearby properties.”.