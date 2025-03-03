Council asked to back plans for a new charitable Whitby Chocolate Festival

The creation of a new Whitby Chocolate Festival to raise money for defibrillators could be supported by the town council when it meets on Tuesday March 4.

The Whitby Defibrillator Project (WDP) said that the fundraising initiative would help boost its batteries fund.

A member of the defibrillator project said: “This proposal is a non-commercial, non-profit idea.

“I simply value good hot chocolate and feel this would be a great opportunity to raise funds for replacement defibrillator batteries but would also promote the various café establishments of Whitby as well as inform the public about good hot chocolate.”

The Whitby Defibrillator Project is made up of a “small group of dedicated volunteers, totally committed to the maintenance of 40 defibrillators in Whitby and the surrounding area”, all of which need to be maintained and kept in good working order.

According to documents submitted to Whitby Town Council, each defibrillator battery requires replacement every four years at a cost of approximately £165 and “sooner if a unit is used on a casualty”.

A report prepared for the council’s meeting proposes that members consider giving their “backing to this new proposed festival”.

No direct financial support has been requested from the town council “at this time”.

The project organisers have proposed that the Chocolate Festival would start on November 14 “to coincide with Whitby Christmas Markets” while official promotion would start in September.

The proposal would see venues interested in participating making a donation to the fund in exchange for publicity as part of the festival’s marketing campaign.

“Each registered venue would have a film window sticker informing potential customers that they are taking part in the festival.

“There would be a printed route map of all participating venues, these would be available in all venues as well as the Tourist Information Centre, The Library, social media etc, and we would also provide some venues with loose change collection boxes to further boost the WDP batteries funds,” according to organisers.

Several venues have already expressed an interest in participating and the festival would conclude with customers voting to decide ‘the best hot chocolate in Whitby’.

Members of the public are invited to attend Whitby Town Council’s meeting at the Pannett Gallery, from 6pm on March 4.