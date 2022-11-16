An application submitted by the Stonegate Pub Company Limited is seeking to vary the licence of the Duke of York, on Church Street.

If the sought changes are approved by Scarborough Council, the pub will be allowed to serve alcohol from 8am to midnight seven days a week, play recorded music indoors from 8am until half past midnight, and serve alcohol until 1am on Christmas Eve and 2am on New Year’s Eve.

The new opening hours would be from 8am until half past midnight from Monday to Sunday and 1.30am on Christmas Eve and 2.30am on New Year’s Eve.

The Duke of York pub in Whitby, which is currently closed. picture: Google

Currently, the pub is not allowed to serve alcohol or play music until the 11am opening time and must close at half past midnight, seven days a week except for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

The council’s licensing sub-committee will discuss the Duke of York’s application at a meeting scheduled for Thursday November 17.

The application has been met with numerous objections from residents and business owners expressing concern about the impacts of the potential changes.

These include fears of a potential increase in drunken and aggressive behaviour, a possible increase in anti-social behaviour due to extended hours, as well as increased noise pollution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scaffolders working on the Duke of York pub in Whitby, which is currently closed.

An objection lodged by L Anderson, a local business owner, states: “I must object most strongly and profoundly to this application due to being situated next door to said property and it being surrounded on three sides by residential properties.”

They added: “I have already had the experience of having my business’ front kicked in by a drunken fireman on a stag do and it was one of the most frightening experiences my staff and I have had to endure.

“This is a dangerous precedent that will only increase drunken, aggressive behaviour.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another objection from Jean Locker states: “Opening from 8am for breakfasts and wanting to play loud music until midnight, seven days a week, is just not acceptable.”

An objection from Tim Gray, a neighbour, states: “Should these new and existing licensing hours have an adverse effect on our lives, we should be compensated as our property values will be reduced substantially.”

He added: “Whitby has become another Blackpool and publicans do not care for the people who live here.”

However, a council report states that “some of the grounds for the representations may not directly relate to the licensing objectives but have been included in the interests of openness and transparency”.

Advertisement Hide Ad