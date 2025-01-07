Council blocks ‘inappropriate’ care home extension in Scarborough conservation area over ‘significant concerns’

Marina Lodge - Image: Google Maps

Plans to extend a care home in Scarborough’s conservation area have been blocked over concerns it would have an unacceptable impact on the area.

Hessan Madoo’s proposal to build a first-floor extension to the Marina Lodge care facility at 46 Avenue Victoria, Scarborough has been refused after the council and residents raised concerns about overshadowing, impacts on amenity, design, and a lack of parking.

Despite the submission of an amended plan, North Yorkshire Council said the development would have had a “significant detrimental impact on the amenity enjoyed by neighbouring properties due to its scale, layout and positioning of habitable windows”.

Had it been approved, the proposed extension would have created 120sqm of internal floor space and raised the height of the roof ridge to 8.65m.

The “excessive” plan sought permission to increase the number of bedrooms from 11 to 17 – an increase of 54 per cent – and the number of full-time equivalent employees from 18 to 24.

Three residents opposed the plan but no formal objections were made by the council’s environmental health and housing teams.

One local resident said: “The extension is an inappropriate modern addition to a historic building, in a historic area.”

Planning officers also highlighted substantial concerns over a lack of on-site parking.

The care home currently has space for “a small number of vehicles” with three to four spots and a limited turning area which could be required for emergency vehicles including ambulances.

“Despite requests for clarification, the submitted information does not clearly set out the existing and proposed parking spaces on-site,” planners added.

It was also noted that the proposed development had a “high potential to result in additional noise and disturbance” requiring appropriate management but “such details have not been included and the statement doesn’t appear to outline that the facilities have such potential”.

A report by the council concluded that the design for “large and bulky design, with excessive eaves and roof ridge height” would constitute an overdevelopment and would not enhance the character of the area.

North Yorkshire Council rejected the proposal as it would have contravened several policies and despite an amended design “the significant concerns remained”.