Council gives green light for conversion of Scarborough business property to residential apartment

57 Westborough, Scarborough. Google Maps

Plans to convert a business property into a one-bed apartment have been approved by North Yorkshire Council.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sandra Jellie’s proposal to convert a commercial property at 57 Westborough in Scarborough into a residential flat has been approved by planners.

The three-storey end-of-terraced townhouse is located close to the Scarborough Unitarian Church, whilst to the northeast of the site lies the Westborough Methodist Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The residential unit will comprise a self-contained flat at ground-floor level and will include a full kitchen and bathroom facilities, according to submitted plans.

These will be accessed from the side of the building through an existing doorway and the bin storage will be located in the rear courtyard.

No internal alterations were proposed as part of the proposal and no objections were made by the Highway Authority or the council’s environmental health team, and no comments were sent by members of the public.

The site has a number of extensions at the rear of the property, including two-storey flat-roof extension and a single-storey pitched roof extension, a council report notes, and the building is accessed by a doorway at the side of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planning officers said that the surrounding buildings on the terrace and to the southwest on Victoria Parade are similar in terms of design and appearance.

They concluded that the proposal would “not result in adverse harm in terms of overlooking, dominance, loss of light or enclosure on the residential amenities of neighbouring properties, and would provide a suitable level of amenity for future users of the unit.”

The application was approved subject to conditions by North Yorkshire Council on Friday, April 11.