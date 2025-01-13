Council gives green light to conversion of former Whitby tattoo parlour to clothes shop

71 Haggersgate, Whitby. Google Images

A new shop has been given official permission to open on the site of a former tattoo parlour near Whitby’s town centre.

A shop selling clothing and “other general items” has been granted planning permission to open at 71 Haggersgate, Whitby.

North Yorkshire Council approved W&M Wholesale Ltd’s proposal subject to conditions on Monday, January 13.

According to plans that were submitted to the authority, the building was “up until recently open as a tattoo shop” but “this has been closed for several months” and is currently vacant.

Planning officers said they adopted a “pragmatic view” in deciding on the scheme because of the site’s location “within a primary shopping area, where ‘town centre uses’ such as retail, leisure, commercial and office are expected to be provided”.

They added that the unit is “small in terms of floor area, approximately 40 sqm, and this in itself constrains what the unit could be used for” as well as noting that the “unit has been vacant for several months”.

A report said that the conversion would “help contribute to the vitality and viability of the street scene and its role within Whitby Town Centre” and that the proposed use was considered “compatible” with local policies.

The proposal did not seek any external or internal alterations to the building.

No objections were raised by Whitby Town Council and no comments were received from members of the public.

The Highway Authority said that the proposals were “not anticipated to have a significant change to the traffic associated with this property” and that there were “no local highway authority objections to the proposed development”.

The application was approved by North Yorkshire Council’s planning department subject to conditions.