Council moves to address speculation surrounding future of Whitby's former Eskdale School

North Yorkshire Council has moved to address rumours surrounding the future of Whitby’s former Eskdale School, which closed in the summer of 2024.

Despite intense campaigning, the school merged with Caedmon College to create Whitby School, leading to the closure of the Eskdale site.

With the site empty, rumours have rumbled over its future.

But North Yorkshire Council’s assistant chief executive for local engagement, Rachel Joyce, said today (Aug 12): “We have been made aware of some rumours around a change of use for the former Eskdale School site in Whitby.

In happier times: Whitby's Eskdale School before its closure in the summer of 2024.

"These rumours are not true, and we hope by saying something publicly, they will stop.

“This site is protected by legislation and any change of use would require the Department for Education’s approval.

"No approval has, or is, currently being sought.

"We hope this reassures local people and prevents this rumour from getting any further traction.”