Council plans extensive restoration of 17th-century Filey Museum affected by woodworm, damp, and rot

Filey Museum, Queen St.

Plans to address extensive woodworm, damp, and rot at the 17th-century Filey Museum on Queen Street have been submitted for approval.

The priority is to address woodworm which has affected “all wood” in the Grade-II Listed building.

The historic building, which became a museum in 1971, also suffers “very badly from dampness and wet rot” according to Filey Town Council which is seeking permission for the repair works.

The extensive set of proposed works would see the indoor paint removed by a specialist company allowing the wood to be treated with a chemical to kill off any infestation of woodworm.

The paint on the building’s exterior would also be removed “using the least severe method of removal possible” with the need for re-painting to be assessed later on.

The dampness and rot are set to be addressed by improving ventilation and installing new heating systems.

The wood affected by rot will be removed and replaced with “equivalent materials”.

A “specialist experienced carpenter” would be contracted to remove the secondary glazing throughout the building and to ensure all the windows can be opened “to allow the building to dry out”.

A gas-powered heating system is planned from the rear of an adjacent property.

The boiler would be located on the first floor and the system would “heat the building via underfloor heating to the ground floor” which has “no historic relevance” according to the town council.

Planning documents state: “This will provide a good constant and controllable low level of heat which is excellent for the drying out of the building and maintaining good conditions for the building to remain so.

“The interior of the building where required will be re-decorated using materials appropriate to the age of the building.”