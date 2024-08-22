Council refuses ‘awkward’ plan for two-storey extension to Whitby holiday apartments

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans for an ‘awkward’ and ‘cramped’ extension for a set of Whitby holiday flats have been refused by North Yorkshire Council.

Spa House (Whitby) Ltd’s had made an application to demolish and replace a rear extension of a holiday property at 1 Normanby Terrace.

The Glencoe holiday apartments currently feature four flats and the application proposed a two-storey extension to provide accommodation for the owner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located in Whitby’s conservation area, concerns were raised about the impact of the development on the visual nature of the area as well as the amenity of neighbours.

1 Normanby Terrace, Whitby.

A neighbouring resident submitted an objection to the plan on the grounds that the extension would “block light to our property and severely compromise the natural light to both internal and external living space”.

The resident added: “Our only private outdoor space is to the rear and this would also be compromised by the proposed roof terrace.”

The Highway Authority recommended refusal of the plan due to a lack of parking and the planning authority noted that the absence of adequate on-site parking “would be likely to result in vehicles being parked outside the site on the County Highway to the detriment of the free flow of traffic and road safety”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whitby Civic Society also expressed concern for the “impact of the construction and use upon the amenity of neighbours”.

If it had been approved, the owner’s accommodation would have been linked to the existing property via a joint fire escape.

The council’s environmental health officer said the development could have been acceptable as a holiday let but raised concerns that the smaller proposed bedroom “falls below the minimum standard for a single bedroom”.

The officer added that the bedroom of one flat had “no natural light or ventilation; a habitable room must have adequate natural light and ventilation”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Planners concluded that the rear extension would be at odds with the “prevailing character of the conservation area” because of its “awkward composition and contemporary design”.

Officers added: “It is considered that such an extension upon a prominent corner plot would have a harmful impact upon the character and appearance of the conservation area… and it is considered to overdevelop the site.”

The application was refused by North Yorkshire Council on Wednesday, August 21.