Council rejects campaigners’ call for ‘independent review’ into Whitby schools amalgamation process
There are “no plans” for an independent review into the decision-making process regarding the amalgamation of two Whitby schools, says North Yorkshire Council.
Calls for an independent body to look at the processes, decision-making, and use of public funds surrounding the plan to amalgamate Eskdale School and Caedmon College Whitby have been rejected by North Yorkshire Council.
It comes as the unitary authority’s executive committee voted to publish statutory notices and proposals in favour of amalgamating the two schools ahead of a final decision in June.
Following a six-week consultation period, including two public meetings in Whitby, the decision is set to see the closure of Eskdale School and pupils and staff moved to Caedmon College from September 1, 2024.
North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Cllr Annabel Wilkinson, said: “The governing board set out three factors that led to the proposal for the amalgamation, acknowledging low pupil numbers, significant financial challenges at both schools and an imperative to give the ‘best education and curriculum to the young people of Whitby’.
“Statutory notices will now be published which will provide the opportunity for representations to be made over a four-week period up until Thursday, May 25.”
The Keep Choice in Whitby and Save Eskdale School Group said that “if there had been a fair, honest and transparent consultation” the outcome of the decision would have been “very different”
A spokesperson for the group said: “Both Whitby Town Council and Whitby Community Network have requested an independent review of Whitby Education and haven’t even been acknowledged.”
A report published by the council on Tuesday, April 18 notes the call for a review of education in Whitby.
However, the council report states: “It is unclear who would conduct an independent enquiry.
"The education system is complex.
“The direct responsibility for taking action to improve education outcomes lies with governing bodies and academy trusts.”
North Yorkshire Council has also said there are “no plans” for an independent review which has been requested by the campaign group to examine the authority’s decision-making and use of public finances.
The Keep Choice in Whitby and Save Eskdale School Group said: “Serious flaws and safeguarding issues have been ignored, leaving children in danger, the mental health and well-being of staff and pupils damaged, and SEN children in crisis.”