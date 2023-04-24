Calls for an independent body to look at the processes, decision-making, and use of public funds surrounding the plan to amalgamate Eskdale School and Caedmon College Whitby have been rejected by North Yorkshire Council.

It comes as the unitary authority’s executive committee voted to publish statutory notices and proposals in favour of amalgamating the two schools ahead of a final decision in June.

Following a six-week consultation period, including two public meetings in Whitby, the decision is set to see the closure of Eskdale School and pupils and staff moved to Caedmon College from September 1, 2024.

Campaigners protesting against proposed closure of Eskdale School in Whitby, attracting media attention. picture: Richard Ponter

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for education, learning and skills, Cllr Annabel Wilkinson, said: “The governing board set out three factors that led to the proposal for the amalgamation, acknowledging low pupil numbers, significant financial challenges at both schools and an imperative to give the ‘best education and curriculum to the young people of Whitby’.

“Statutory notices will now be published which will provide the opportunity for representations to be made over a four-week period up until Thursday, May 25.”

The Keep Choice in Whitby and Save Eskdale School Group said that “if there had been a fair, honest and transparent consultation” the outcome of the decision would have been “very different”

A spokesperson for the group said: “Both Whitby Town Council and Whitby Community Network have requested an independent review of Whitby Education and haven’t even been acknowledged.”

Protesting against the proposed closure of Eskdale School in Whitby. picture: Richard Ponter

A report published by the council on Tuesday, April 18 notes the call for a review of education in Whitby.

However, the council report states: “It is unclear who would conduct an independent enquiry.

"The education system is complex.

“The direct responsibility for taking action to improve education outcomes lies with governing bodies and academy trusts.”

North Yorkshire Council has also said there are “no plans” for an independent review which has been requested by the campaign group to examine the authority’s decision-making and use of public finances.

